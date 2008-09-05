Now We Know Why Sarah Palin's Daughter Is Pregnant

WSJ: Walgreen Co. Chief Executive Jeffrey Rein said the U.S. is experiencing the “tightest prescription market” in his 27-year career, as cash-strapped patients skip taking their medication, cut pills in half and avoid doctors’ visits to save money.

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs retail conference Thursday afternoon, Mr. Rein cited a recent report from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, which said 11% of patients are changing their medication dose in some way, by splitting pills or delaying taking their drugs. The same report said Americans are cutting back doctors’ visits by 25%, Mr. Rein said. He said Walgreen has seen the trend accelerate in the last six or seven months, and that it is happening across the drugstore industry.

