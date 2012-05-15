Now We Know Which Subways Bill Ackman And Lloyd Blankfein Like To Ride

In case you missed the creative, cutesy invite to the Robin Hood Foundation Gala yesterday, it had an awesome New York subway theme.



The foundation, which raises money to support New York City charities, used the subway motif of its symbolic meaning as a connection throughout the City.

So naturally, Bloomberg arts/culture reporter Amanda Gordon asked some of the attendees at the gala about their experiences with subways. Luckily for us, those attendees included Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

“I rode the New Lots Avenue subway as a kid,” Blankfein told Gordon.

Blankfein had a very modest upbringing, and grew up in Brooklyn, where he shared a bedroom with his grandmother. Nowadays, he resides at 15 Central Park West… so we’re not sure how often he takes the subway.

On the other hand, we know that Bill Ackman is still an avid subway rider—thanks to a photo that was snapped of the activist investor on the train a month ago.

And sure enough, Ackman told Gordan he took the R train to the gala at the Javits centre on the West Side.

