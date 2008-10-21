Now We Know We're In A Depression: Zima Being Discontinued!

Yep, people if you were looking for a tell-tale sign we’ll you got it. We haven’t seen a fallout in the malternative segment this bad since ’29…



AP: MillerCoors LLC says goodbye to Zima.

The joint venture between SABMiller’s U.S. unit and Molson Coors Brewing Co. told distributors in a letter Monday that production of the malt liquor beverage was discontinued as of Oct. 10.

Chief Marketing Officer Andy England says the decision was due to weakness in the “malternative” segment and declining consumer interest.

He says distributors can get remaining Zima inventories most likely through December.

And a further indignity. I mean, what’s Sparks?? At least it could have been Red Bull:

Distributors are being asked to put products from alcoholic energy brand Sparks on retail store shelves to make up for Zima’s absence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.