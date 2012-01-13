Now We Know Exactly How Many Partners Left Goldman In 2011

It’s probably not surprising that Goldman lost a fairly large number of partners this year.



We’ve written about the ‘exodus’ earlier and as recently as yesterday.

Now, through regulatory filings analysed by Dealbook, we know that precisely 50 Goldman partners left the firm in 2011:

A new regulatory filing analysed by The New York Times and Footnoted.com, a division of Morningstar that analyses corporate filings, shows that Goldman started the year with 483 partners. 50 partners left and another 10 people were added into the partnership pool. The current size of the partnership pool, as of the end of December, is 442 people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.