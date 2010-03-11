FRAK! Fox Delays Release Of Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps

Oliver Stone pushed back the release date of his much anticipated new movie, Wall Street 2.



Now we have to wait until September 24. The original date, April 23, was just a month away.

Variety speculates that 20th Century Fox is delaying the movie because they are hoping to take Stone’s new movie to Cannes.

Whatever the reason, we don’t like it. This is unfortunate.

Particularly because it also could mean that critics didn’t like the movie.

