Now Verizon Says The New York Times Is Wrong About Net Neutrality Too

Photo: Associated Press

First Google said the New York Times story alleging a secret deal between it and Verizon to kill off net neutrality was bunk. Now Verizon has followed suit.A post on Verizon’s Policy Blog states:



The NYT article regarding conversations between Google and Verizon is mistaken. It fundamentally misunderstands our purpose. As we said in our earlier FCC filing, our goal is an Internet policy framework that ensures openness and accountability, and incorporates specific FCC authority, while maintaining investment and innovation. To suggest this is a business arrangement between our companies is entirely incorrect.

There’s still enough wiggle room for Google and Verizon to be up to something at least somewhat out of line with their previous position, but unless both companies are flatly lying, the Times was way off base.

