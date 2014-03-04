Now You Can See When Surge Pricing Is Over On Uber

Don’t worry, Uber isn’t out to get you.

Amid all the buzz that Uber took cars off the road to force surge pricing on Valentine’s Day — it didn’t, it just sent out a possibly poorly worded text alluding to the fact — the company now wants to let you know when surge pricing has ended.

Surge pricing is when the company hikes the price of a ride if, say, the weather is bad or if it’s a special holiday and there aren’t enough drivers on the road and the demand is high. The app warns you when surge pricing is in effect, but until now, you just had to guess when it was over.

But an update has taken the guesswork out of the app: Surge Drop will let you know when surge pricing at your location ends within 30 minutes. Uber will begin rolling out the update to iOS users this week, according to a post on the company’s blog.

First, enable push notifications for the Uber app. When you download the app, it will give you a prompt like this:





If there is surge pricing in your area, tap the button that says “Notify me if surge ends”:





Then just confirm that you’d like to be notified if surge pricing ends. This is the push notification you’ll receive once surge pricing has dropped:







