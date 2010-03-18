Now This Is BLATANT Manipulation Of The Healthcare Market

We noticed this earlier, but didn’t quite process it.



The opening trade on the Intrade healthcare market this morning was around 35, well below what the bid/ask are at (around 50).

As a reader points out, someone obviously attempted a MAJOR selling attack today, to shift the sentiment — and we actually buy this, since even now CNBC is quoting the contract during the day. Right now the bid is back above 50, but if you want evidence that there’s manipulation

Photo: Intrade

