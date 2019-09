Courtesy of this morning’s latest missive from David Rosenberg, this chart shows how long it takes for homebuilders to find a buyer for their units.



There’s scarcely a green shoot in sight.

Suddenly the collapse in lumber prices is making more and more sense.

Photo: Gluskin-Sheff

