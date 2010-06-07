Now They Hate Goldman In China, Too

In what’s perhaps Goldman Sachs’ (GS) biggest “growth” market, the company is already losing the PR game.



FT:

“Many people believe Goldman Sachs, which goes around the Chinese market slurping gold and sucking silver, may have, using all kinds of deals, created even bigger losses for Chinese companies and investors than it did with its fraudulent actions in the US,” read the opening lines of an article in the China Youth Daily, a state-owned daily newspaper, last week.

The article was widely distributed through commercial news portals and the websites of government mouthpiece Xinhua News and the People’s Daily, the Communist Party publication.

So poetic! Here they’re accused of conflicts of interest. There it’s slurping gold and sucking silver!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.