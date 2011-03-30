Now There's Just One Central Bank That Doesn't Have A Tightening Bias

Let’s see. We know Trichet is eager to hike prices at the ECB. Inflation in the UK is raging, so the BoE can’t be too far behind.



And now in the US, uber-dove James Bullard is even talking about cutting QE2 short, an idea that seemed all but dead recently.

So who does that leave? Oh right, the Bank of Japan.

Hence the yen is getting taken to the woodshed today.

Here’s USD-JPY via FinViz:

