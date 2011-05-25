Now There's An Incubator For Mobile Entrepreneurs, $5 Million TinyFund

Alyson Shontell
Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz-backed TinyCo launched a fund to help mobile developers get off the ground and into the app store.

The $5 million “TinyFund” will allow developers around the world to submit proposals for iPhone, iPad and Android apps.

Once accepted, it will give the developers up to $500,000, marketing, and the suppor they need to have a better shot at success.

TinyCo makes mobile games and it closed an $18 million funding round in February.

Tagged In

mobile sai-us