Now there's an app which figures out what time of day your brain works best

A bunch of UK-based developers have come up with an app which monitors your mood and brain power to figure out when your mind works best.

Called moo-Q the app records your memory ability and processing speed to determine whether your brain works better in the day or night, or when you’re happy or sad.

Funded by the British Academy and supported by University of London’s Hungry Mind Lab, the app sends alerts to monitor your brain’s capacity and trains it to be stronger.

After completing five assessments, the app produces a colour-coded graph which shows your mood and brain power across various times of the day.

The team of psychologists behind the app will pool the data over time to figure out how mood affects the brain and cognitive ability.

