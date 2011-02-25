Now It's A Day Of Rage In IRAQ, And At Least 7 Protesters Have Been Killed

This doesn’t augur very well for the turmoil in the Mideast to settle down anytime soon.
Today there are protests in Iraq!
According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, at least 7 have been killed on this “day or rage.”
The protests are aimed at “corruption and lack of services” for the public.
If there were a multi-decade dictator currently in place in Iraq, then it’s safe to say they’d be protesting that.
