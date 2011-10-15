Now There's A Class For New Grandparents To Learn How To Be Grandparents

Photo: Clover_1

With both parents at work and less disposable income to go toward nanny or day care centre, more grandparents are stepping in to help with the family chores and raising the kids.To ensure they’re prepared, hospitals nationwide have begun unique classes to help grandparents get up to speed on all the new thinking associated with handling newborns and keeping them safe, says Consumer Reports.



In particular, these one-to-two hour courses focus on car seat installation, managing the new relationship between one’s children and the new baby, and other safety factors such as preparing the baby for sleep and what kind of strollers, diapers, and cribs to buy.

Sounds like a good idea, but would you pay for the course? Let us know in the comments.

