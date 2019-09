Now There's A 30% Chance Of This Becoming A Serious Tropical Cyclone

The latest from the NOAA, regarding the depression in the Carribean taht’s aiming for the Gulf:



1. A TROPICAL WAVE LOCATED FROM HAITI SOUTHWARD OVER THE CENTRAL

CARIBBEAN SEA IS PRODUCING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVER MUCH OF

EASTERN CUBA…JAMAICA…HAITI…THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC…PUERTO

RICO…AND THE ADJACENT WATERS. UPPER-LEVEL WINDS APPEAR CONDUCIVE

FOR SOME SLOW DEVELOPMENT AS THE DISTURBANCE MOVES WESTWARD OR

WEST-NORTHWESTWARD AROUND 10 MPH INTO THE WESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA

OVER THE NEXT DAY OR TWO. HEAVY RAINFALL COULD AFFECT PORTIONS OF

JAMAICA…CUBA…AND HAITI OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. THERE IS

A MEDIUM CHANCE…30 per cent…OF THIS SYSTEM BECOMING A TROPICAL

CYCLONE DURING THE NEXT 48 HOURS.

Photo: NOAA

