Now There Is No Reason For A Brand Not To Be On Pinterest

This is a message to all those brands out there – and you know who you are, who have been reluctant, reticent or downright scared to join Pinterest.



Yes I said “scared” as many brands may have been afraid to jump into Pinterest because Pinterest’s terms of service used to have this language: “for your personal, noncommercial use.” Surely this frightened many a brand who would never do something they were not supposed to do, right?

Kind of like the child who watches all his/her friends doing something and getting much enjoyment out of it but being unable to join them because his/her parent has not approved said activity.

Or something like that.

You get my point.

And the point now for brands and businesses is there is no reason for you NOT to be on Pinterest as Pinterest has deemed it “legal” for you to set up shop – literally and figuratively on their site.

That’s right boys and girls and brand managers and brand marketers who sat on the sidelines while their competition defied the Pinterest Police and created accounts – accounts that were born from personal accounts that is, can now jump into the Pinterest Pool, too. (I think that’s enough Pinterest alliterations don’t you?)

Now, brands who are new to Pinterest can create their very own business page or simply convert an existing Pinterest account to a business account.

According to Cat Lee, a product manager at Pinterest, this is only the beginning “This is the first step to helping businesses make the most out of Pinterest,” Lee said in an interview. “We hope to basically give businesses more tools and more resources.”

Lee went on to say the goal now is “help more businesses provide great content on Pinterest and make it easy to pin from their websites.”

One of the new features for business accounts is the verification badge which will help consumers find your brand more easily. Brands will also be able to incorporate the “Pin It” and “Follow” buttons in addition to the “Profile” or “Board” widgets which will make it much easier for consumers to save and share content from a brand’s page.

Plus brands and businesses will get periodic progress reports in a matter of speaking, which will help them analyse and understand their audience better.

And finally brands who create a business page will have access to case studies and best practices on such companies as Etsy, organised Interiors, and Petplan Insurance, all of whom are very active on Pinterest. They will also find information on how to follow guidelines relating to the use of Pinterest logos, trademark, and marketing.

Ok Mr. & Mrs. Brand, are you on Pinterest already?

Or have you been waiting to join due to the “legal” reasons referenced above?

Or are you still convinced of the need to be on Pinterest?

Named one of the Top 100 Influencers In Social Media (#41) by Social Technology Review and a Top 50 Social Media Blogger by Kred, Steve Olenski is a senior content strategist at Responsys, a leading global provider of on-demand email and cross-channel marketing solutions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.