Now There Are 20,000 Protesting In Yemen's "Day Of Rage"

Domino watch, via MSNBC:



More than 20,000 Yemenis filled the streets of Sanaa on Thursday for a “day of rage” rally, demanding a change in government and saying President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s offer to step down in 2013 was not enough.

Further anti-government protests were expected across Yemen, which Saleh has ruled for more than three decades, and supporters of the president were driving around the capital urging Yemenis over loudspeakers to join pro-government counterdemonstrations.

