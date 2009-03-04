Now The White House Is Attacking Jim Cramer (VIDEO)

First they went after Santelli, and we wondered why it was that the White House was bothering to get into the muck with a news pundit. And now press secretary Robert Gibbs is doing it again, this time with stock picking icon Jim Cramer. What are they thinking? Does stock-picking Obama want a show on CNBC when he retires?



Anyway, they should cool it.

MediaBistro has the back and forth:

NBC’s Tom Costello, on duty at the White House today, asked press secretary Robert Gibbs about some comments made by his CNBC colleague Jim Cramer. On the Today show this morning, Cramer called Pres. Obama’s budget a “radical agenda,” adding, “This is the greatest wealth destruction I’ve seen by a President.”

“I’m not entirely sure what he’s pointing to to make some of the statements,” said Gibbs. “And you can go back and look at any number of statements he’s made in the past about the economy and wonder where some of the back-up for those are too.”

When pressed further by Costello, Gibbs said, “If you turn on a certain program it’s geared to a very small audience. No offence to my good friends, or friend at CNBC. But the President has to look out for the broader economy and the broader population.”

Here’s the vid



