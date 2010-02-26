Now The Snowicane Is Roaring, And Travel Delays Are Piling Up

Here’s a beautiful satellite image of the snowicane courtesy of Accuweather.



But will it stick and really grind the city to a halt? The warm weather and the snow are in a seesaw battle, and so far the snow is winning out.

But according to the FAA, the travel delays are coming, with both Philadelphia and Laguardia experiencing setbacks.

Photo: Accuweather.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.