Now The Snowicane Is Roaring, And Travel Delays Are Piling Up

Here’s a beautiful satellite image of the snowicane courtesy of Accuweather.
But will it stick and really grind the city to a halt? The warm weather and the snow are in a seesaw battle, and so far the snow is winning out.
But according to the FAA, the travel delays are coming, with both Philadelphia and Laguardia experiencing setbacks.
Photo: Accuweather.com
