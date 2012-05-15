Now The Obama-Aligned Super-PAC is Piling On Romney For Working In Private Equity

Just the day after the Obama campaign released an ad attacking Bain Capital, the private equity firm Mitt Romney helmed for failing to save a Kansas based steel-mill, the Super-PAC aligned with Obama released another ad talking about the same exact thing.



The ad features Pat Wells, a former steel-worker. “If we lost, they made money. If we survived, they made money. It’s as simple as that,” he says.

Romney’s response yesterday was simple: Romney wasn’t even working for Bain when this steel mill was shut down, he was busy saving the Olympics from financial ruin. Further, not every company that Bain got involved in could be turned around.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

via TalkingPointsMemo

