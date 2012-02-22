Now The Nook Tablet Costs The Same As The Kindle Fire

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Barnes & Noble announced today that it will begin selling an 8 GB model of its Nook Tablet for $199, the same price as Amazon’s popular Kindle Fire.The first Nook Tablet cost $249, but had 16 GB of storage. Now Barnes & Noble has cut the price and storage to remain competitive with the Fire.



Barnes & Noble also cut the price of the Nook colour, its first colour e-reader, to $169.

