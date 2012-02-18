Now, The Moment You've All Been Waiting For: THE NEW WINDOWS LOGO

Windows 8 is getting a new logo.



Gone is the colourful flag Windows users have known and loved (?) for more than 20 years.

In its place:

Photo: Microsoft

That blue thing? That’s a window.The change came about when Paula Scher from Pentagram — a well known California design agency — asked Microsoft, “Your name is Windows. Why are you a flag?”

It’s actually pretty close to the very first Windows logo from way back in 1985:

Photo: Microsoft

But a far cry from the flag introduced back in the 1990s:

Photo: Microsoft

That flag has persisted in different forms all the way up through Windows Vista and Windows 7:

Photo: Microsoft

You can read all about the new logo, as well as look at some old classic Windows logos, on the Building Windows 8 blog.

