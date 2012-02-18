Now, The Moment You've All Been Waiting For: THE NEW WINDOWS LOGO

Windows 8 is getting a new logo.
Gone is the colourful flag Windows users have known and loved (?) for more than 20 years.
In its place:
Photo: Microsoft
That blue thing? That’s a window.The change came about when Paula Scher from Pentagram — a well known California design agency — asked Microsoft, “Your name is Windows. Why are you a flag?”
It’s actually pretty close to the very first Windows logo from way back in 1985:
Photo: Microsoft
But a far cry from the flag introduced back in the 1990s:
Photo: Microsoft
That flag has persisted in different forms all the way up through Windows Vista and Windows 7:
Photo: Microsoft
You can read all about the new logo, as well as look at some old classic Windows logos, on the Building Windows 8 blog.
