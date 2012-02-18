Now, The Moment You've All Been Waiting For: THE NEW WINDOWS LOGO

Matt Rosoff

Windows 8 is getting a new logo.

Gone is the colourful flag Windows users have known and loved (?) for more than 20 years.

In its place:

new Windows 8 logo

Photo: Microsoft

That blue thing? That’s a window.The change came about when Paula Scher from Pentagram — a well known California design agency — asked Microsoft, “Your name is Windows. Why are you a flag?”

It’s actually pretty close to the very first Windows logo from way back in 1985:

Windows 1.0 logo

Photo: Microsoft

But a far cry from the flag introduced back in the 1990s:

Windows classic logo

Photo: Microsoft

That flag has persisted in different forms all the way up through Windows Vista and Windows 7:

Windows Vista logo

Photo: Microsoft

You can read all about the new logo, as well as look at some old classic Windows logos, on the Building Windows 8 blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.