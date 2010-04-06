Now The ISM Services Index Blows Past Expectations... But Employment Is Contracting

The ISM non-manufacturing index just beat expectations in March, coming it 55.4 vs. just 54 expected. Still, note below that the Employment sub-index continues to indicate some contraction on the jobs front.



Nevertheless, there’s a lot of good news, in that multiple sub-indices such as Export Orders and Order Backlog where previous contraction has switched to expansion.

—

* “Business conditions have returned to normal (pre-recession). Our business is up significantly since 2009. We are very positive about the upcoming year.” (Information)

* “Demand for loans, credit cards, mortgages and equity lending is expected to continue to increase.” (Finance & Insurance)

* “Brisk business activity continues as more projects get ‘green light.'” (Utilities)

* “Observing some relaxation on several fronts regarding spending and hiring. Still very cautious, but making investments where they make sense.” (Retail Trade)

* “Limited funding available for development [and] expansions.” (Accommodation & Food Services)

* “The economy appears to be holding its own; however, state and local funding is projected to decrease next fiscal year.” (Educational Services)

We’re looking at a decent upwards trend now in the monthly numbers:

