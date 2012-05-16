Now The Greek Far Right Party Is Denying The Holocaust

An extreme far-right Golden Dawn party’s supporter holds a flare during the elections results in the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki, Sunday, May 6, 2012

Photo: AP

It seems inevitable that at some point Golden Dawn would seek to deny the holocaust, given founder Nikolaos Michaloliakos disturbing history of far right extremism.At the weekend, Michaloliakos used an appearance on national television to make his point.



Via ekathimerini.com:

“There were no ovens — it’s a lie. I believe it’s a lie. There were no gas chambers either,» Michaloliakos said in an interview with Greece’s private Mega television, broadcast on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Check Out This Video Of Greek Nazis Behaving Exactly Like You’d Expect Nazis To Behave >









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.