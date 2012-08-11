Now The Games Are Almost Over, London's Olympic Construction Is Getting Ready To Enter Its Next Phase

With the London Olympic Games reaching their conclusion this weekend, we’ll soon forget about medal counts and be able to ask yet again — have the Olympics been a good investment for London?



One big factor is what will happen to the Olympic venues. Beijing, of course, is currently seeing its Olympic venues fall into decay, and the less said about Greece the better, but some countries — for example Barcelona — have used their Olympic venues and construction a lot after the games.

London has apparently thought long and hard about this — creating venues that can be dissembled after the games for example. London Mayor Boris Johnson announced yesterday that 6 of the 8 permanent venues have secure plans for their future (the Press and Media centre and the Olympic Stadium are still in talks), and the Olympic Park is due to be reopened as the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next year. Five new neighborhoods will eventually be built in the area over the next 20 years.

Below is an artist’s impression of what the final product will look like.



