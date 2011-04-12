You Got The Interview, Now Don't Mess it Up!

In a good interview, there are a lot of reasons you get the job because of what you said and did. You can also get the job because of what you do not say and do! Follow these tips for a successful interview and make sure you don’t make the same mistakes that have hindered so many for a chance to earn a livelihood.

1. Don’t ask about time off and salary up front! Wait to find out about salary when they bring it up and wait to hear about perks once they present the compensation package to you. Asking about medical benefits is acceptable though.

2. Don’t ask about what the company does! You should’ve researched that info so don’t waste their time (and yours)! I once worked with a hiring manager that grilled candidates about the company and the current state of the company and industry. He wanted to make sure he only had passionate people working on his team.

3. Don’t get too casual. I once had a job interview with a highly respected insurance company that I felt real cozy in because I knew the human resources professional. Well, one slip up and it cost me big time. I accidentally used an explicit word because we got a little personal between each other. Later the hiring manager told me I did not get the job due to that fact. Casual only gets you to a place where you lose focus on what you’re doing there in the first place. Unfortunately, that’s when things may come out of your mouth that shouldn’t unless you’re with your buddies at happy hour.

4. Don’t bash your previous or current employer! It can show that you aren’t very loyal and that you don’t respect those that aren’t on your current radar screen. Hiring managers don’t want you to do that to them in case you leave and they certainly don’t want anyone who uses and abuses to get ahead. Just because you aren’t happy with your previous employer does not mean you have the right to express your true feelings about it to a stranger.

5. Always dress one level up! Just because you might be a tradesman and your job dictates you wear jeans and a shirt to work does not mean you should be wearing that to your interview! Wear one outfit above the job you are interviewing for so in this case, the tradesman would wear a collared shirt and slacks. A salesperson would wear a suit and tie.

Stay positive and show that you really want the job throughout the interview. Asking about salary and perks shows that you don’t care about anything else. Research the company before you go. Don’t speak negatively about anything, especially your previous jobs. Dress to impress. Practice these simple acts and watch the offers start rolling in!



