Yes, Goldman Sachs Is A Bookie

Yesterday Missourri Senator Claire McCaskill likened Goldman Sachs to a bookie, and demanded to know its vig. Obviously this made Goldman execs uncomfortable. Daniel Indiviglio at The Atlantic agrees with Goldman, that it’s not.
But, we think it’s a fair analogy. And after you watch this Paddy Hirsch video, we think you’ll agree.
SEC goes after Goldman from Marketplace on Vimeo.
