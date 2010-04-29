Yes, Goldman Sachs Is A Bookie

Yesterday Missourri Senator Claire McCaskill likened Goldman Sachs to a bookie, and demanded to know its vig. Obviously this made Goldman execs uncomfortable. Daniel Indiviglio at The Atlantic agrees with Goldman, that it’s not.



But, we think it’s a fair analogy. And after you watch this Paddy Hirsch video, we think you’ll agree.



SEC goes after Goldman from Marketplace on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.