Now That We Agree Deflation Is What's Coming, Is Hyperinflation Right Around The Corner?

So today the deflationistas get the whole Wall Street Journal treatment, meaning it’s already time to ask: what’s next?



Surprisingly, a lot of them might tell you it’s inflation. And not just any inflation, but hyperinflation.

The thinking among a lot of folks is that it works like this: You get your deflationary collapse, and that’s what prompts the Fed to go nuts printing currency to stave it off, and then, BAM, we get hyperinflation. That’s part of why a lot of deflationists often like gold, which in mainstream thinking is merely an anti-inflation vehicle.

Of course, the counterpoint, as always, is Japan, which is going on two decades of deflation, and hasn’t experienced the big hyperinflationary event… though many folks still think it’s right around the corner (notably Kyle Bass) and that the yen is doomed to be worth as much as toilet paper.

Still, even if Bass (and his fellow travellers) are ultimately proven correct, it’s abundantly clear that that trade can take a long time to play out.

