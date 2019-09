Here is Google’s former CEO and current chairman, Eric Schmidt dancing “gangnam style,” spotted by The Verge.



Gangnam Style is a dance made popular by a music video out of Korea that has 280 million views.

Everyone is parodying it. It is a “meme.”

Can we all please stop now? Or does this have to go on until Mitt Romney does it at a debate?



