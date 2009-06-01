Now That The Recession Is Over...

Alright, it’s official. Don’t wait around for the NBER to declare the recession done. Gawker has gone and declared it finished. The blog asked contributors to say how they’re partying and enjoying life now that the pain is all over and we’re back to normal.



Some aren’t totally crazy at the idea that the worst is over.

Says Discover magazine’s Melissa Lafsky:

…if the Great Recession does hightail it this year, I’ll miss it. There’s been something comforting about watching everything we’ve been taught to value liquefy into a river of shit. Plus when else will we get to see so many colossal hypocrites stripped down so publicly, like a daily Albee climax. The haute monde, the scions of capitalism — they were all exposed as liars or morons (or both), while everyone else was a deluded casualty. We got to watch, read, and blog while the system collapsed under its own hubris, flushing the white collars out of Midtown and Wall Street like a burst dam. There was nowhere to go but down. Sure took the pressure off.

But we really liked this comment from TV personality Abiola Abrams (pictured):

Now that I’ve racked up $100G in student loans and declared bankruptcy I can be introspective enough to say that wealth and abundance are states of mind.

Totally! It was all just a state of mind.

