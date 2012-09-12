Now That The Election Is Over, The Euro Crisis Is Over, And The iPhone 5 Details Are Leaked, What Will Happen Next?

So it turns out that all of the big stories we’ve been covering are over.



The election is over. Everyone’s decided that Obama is going to win. He’s surging in the polls, and people don’t see how Romney can catch up.

The European crisis is over. Draghi saved the day. He’s opened the ECB balance sheet to provide the backstop that Europe needs.

And although the iPhone 5 is coming out tomorrow. Apple did a terrible job keeping it secret, so there’s no suspense there.

So it’s time to figure out what’s coming next.

We’d like you to tell us in the comments what will be big, but here are some thoughts:

The fiscal cliff. This clearly hasn’t been resolved yet, and it could end badly if there’s a sharp slit in Washington DC.

The economy: Are we on the verge of a new recession?

The Middle East. The Iran story continues to heat up.

The China crash. China is trying to pump up the accelerator, but it’s not clear whether they can do it.

China’s political transition. The Hu Jintao era is coming to an end, and his apparent successor might be missing.

Election 2016: Hillary vs. Chris Christie: It’s on.

Nothing: We’re entering a new great moderation from 2003 to 2007, a period when literally nothing happened.

Thoughts? Put them in the comments.

