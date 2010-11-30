Forget Ireland: All Of Europe Is An Economic House Of Horrors

Photo: Markusram on flickr

Ireland finally got its bailout this weekend, at a cost of an average interest rate of 5.8%.The costs might be far bigger for the eurozone, however, with markets now turning toward Portugal and Spain.



And with the broader European economy showing signs of disturbance, the whole region could be on the brink of a slowdown that would leave Spain’s housing situation, and bank stability, in some doubt.

