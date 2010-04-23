Now That He Knows Lloyd Blankfein Grew Up Poor, Reverend Al Sharpton Thinks He Is Legit

Lloyd Blankfein found in Obama’s favourite Reverend, Al Sharpton, a welcome escape from all the craziness at Obama’s financial regulation speech yesterday at Cooper Union.



A reporter at Politics Daily eavesdropped on their conversation, in which Sharpton finds out that Blankfein didn’t grow up middle class. Now this is a Blankfein the Rev can get on board with!

Blankfein: Where’d you grow up?

Sharpton: I grew up on East Flatbush.

Blankfein: Linden Projects (speaking of himself).

Sharpton: Really? No.

Blankfein: Yeah. Really.

Sharpton: You were middle class though, in Linden Projects.

Blankfein: No….That was only the Boulevard. If you made $90, you lived in Linden Projects, if you made $92 you had to move.

Sharpton: That’s true, that’s true. You know what you’re talking about…I never knew that about you.

