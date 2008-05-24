Now That Apple's Almost Back to $200, Goldman Loves It

From Clusterstock: Apple (AAPL) soars after Goldman adds to its “conviction Buy” list. The logic seems reasonable, although we can’t imagine there are too many people in the world who don’t know about the 3G iPhone (What’s that about buying on the rumour, selling on the news?) In any event, too bad the firm couldn’t have had more conviction a few months ago, when AAPL was 40% off, at $120…



Continue on Clusterstock >

See Also:

Apple’s Stock: Still 35% Off At A Broker Near You (March 4)

Apple Announces 35%-Off Sale! (January 29)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.