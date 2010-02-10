Hedge Fund Set To Flip Terminator Franchise To Sony And Lionsgate

Yesterday we reported that there was a marathon auction session with Sony, Lions Gate and a hedge fund, Pacificor.



Pacificor, who yesterday bought the Terminator franchise from Halycon for $29.5 million, might now sell it to the two auction losers, Sony and Lions Gate.

Pacificor stands to make a lot of money. The $29.5 million they bid yesterday is under the $30 million Halcyon paid for the franchise back in 2007.

Both Lions Gate and Sony are much better suited to making movies than a hedge fund, anyway.

All of this is great news for viewers, because it means that there is probably even another Terminator coming.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.