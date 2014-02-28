Now Telstra Is Complaining About Foreign Ownership Limits

Ziggy Switkowski / Getty

Telstra boss David Thodey has chimed in on Australia’s foreign ownership debate, arguing that government restrictions have kept it from attracting investors and growing overseas.

Thodey’s comments, reported in The Australian today, come as the Abbott Government considers lifting foreign ownership restrictions in the Qantas Sale Act.

Like Qantas, Telstra’s primary rival – Optus – is majority foreign owned.

Here’s what Thodey told The Australian:

“The constraints are real because, if we or Qantas want to do something internationally, we are limited with what equity we can play with. We can go and acquire assets around the world, but if we wanted to do a major merger that’s when it would become a constraint.”

There’s more on the Aus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.