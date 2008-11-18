Now Sundance Film Festival Wants A Bailout

The sponsor-heavy Sundance Film Festival is actually struggling to find funding for 2009’s event, so it’s asking for money from Utah.



The Salt Lake Tribune: The Sundance Film Festival might seek financial aid from the state to keep the festival growing during an economic downturn.

Festival officials say it’s been harder to secure corporate sponsorships this year than in the past.

Sundance officials have met with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to explore the possibility of receiving state aid.

But Jason Perry, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, says the economic downturn is making it difficult for anyone to get aid because there is more competition.

Sundance had asked for $1.5 million in funding from the state Legislature last year, but its efforts weren’t

