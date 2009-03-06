Now, Stanford Scam Kills An Art Show

A big L.A. art show got squashed because the $3 million worth of gold bars that big time gallery owner Larry Gagosian had bought for a piece were owned by one of Sir Allen Stanford’s companies.

According to the New York Post, artist Chris Burden needed 100 1-kilo (2.2 pounds) gold ingots for a piece he was calling “One Ton, One Kilo.”

The gold bars have been frozen with Stanford’s other assets and Gagosian has gone to court to unfreeze his gold, arguing that his transaction “represents a straightforward spot purchase of a tangible commodity.” But the dealer still has no bullion, and Burden has gone back to the drawing board.



