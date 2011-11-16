Now Sony Wants To Kill Your Cable TV Box

Photo: Carbon Arc

The cable TV industry must feel like it has a target painted on its back.Sony is talking to TV providers about a service that would deliver TV shows over the Internet to the PlayStation 3 and other devices.



Sony would join Google, Apple, and Microsoft among the big tech companies trying to remake TV.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Sony has been negotiating with “several big media companies” to deliver TV programs over the Internet to game consoles, Blu-ray players, and TV sets.

It’s a similar approach to what Google is reportedly doing, except Google would be using its own high-speed fibre optic network.

Google’s approach would probably offer much better performance for live TV — it would be like the IPTV networks run by telcos like AT&T (U-Verse) and Verizon (FiOS).

Sony’s service sounds more like Hulu but delivered only to Sony devices.

It could also be like the TV service that Microsoft recently announced for Xbox Live. In Microsoft’s case, customers still need to pay a regular TV provider, and the content will vary — for instance, Comcast customers could get on-demand programming on their Xbox, while Verizon FiOS customers would get live TV. The main benefit is the ability to search for shows from the Xbox Live dashboard and navigate with Kinect.

Apple is also reportedly planning a TV with its Siri digital assistant built in.

