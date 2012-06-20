Congress Wants The Supreme Court To Finally Let Cameras Into Its Courtroom

Photo: bryan champ/Flickr

The Senate Judiciary Committee has formally asked the Supreme Court to broadcast its historic health care decision.Democrat Patrick Leahy, the committee’s chairman, and Republican Chuck Grassley, the committee’s top Republican, wrote to Chief Justice John Roberts that a live broadcast “would permit millions of citizens the opportunity to view what so few can from the court’s small and limited public gallery,” the Wall Street Journal Law Blog reported Tuesday.



Public confidence in the Supreme Court has reached an all-time low, with less than 30 per cent of Americans saying they believe the court stays objective when rendering decisions.

And senators wasted no time playing that up, telling justices a live broadcast could “bolster public confidence in our judicial system and in the decisions of the Court,” Law Blog reported.

Senators aren’t the only ones asking for rights to broadcast court proceedings.

The New York Times and dozens of other major news outlets asked the Supreme Court last week for a live broadcast of the much-anticipated health care decision.

Unfortunately no one thinks the Senate’s or the reporters’ request will come to fruition.

Scotusblog’s Lyle Denniston wrote the odds of a live broadcast are “remote to non-existent.”

The Supreme Court has historically been averse to cameras in its courtroom, with Justice Stephen Breyer telling Congress in 2010 that live footage of oral arguments could be difficult for the public to understand.

And former Justice David Souter famously said the day a camera was allowed in the courtroom “it’s going to roll over my dead body.”

DON’T MISS: Here’s How The Supreme Court’s Health Care Decision Could Go Down >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.