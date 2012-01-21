Now Rupert Murdoch Is Attacking That Pesky Private Equity Tax Loophole With Tweets

The twitter exploits of Rupert Murdoch show no signs of slowing down.



After recently spending a considerably number of tweets addressing internet piracy and SOPA, the media mogul has now turned his attention to a tax loophole private equity managers use, known as carried interest.

Murdoch hits out a Mitt Romney for taking advantage of the loophole and at President Obama for not doing enough to close it.

Carried interest allows managers of private equity funds to have their management fees taxed not as personal income, but as long-term capital gains, which have a maximum individual rate of 15%.

Here's what Murdoch had to say:



Photo: Twitter.com

Photo: Twitter.com

