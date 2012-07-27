Now Rev. Billy Graham Has Emerged To Publicly Support Chick-Fil-A

The Chick-fil-A saga continues.



It all started when president and COO Dan Cathy made statements against gay marriage. and now, things have ramped up into a national debate.

Rev. Billy Graham, the legendary evangelical minister, has now entered the fray, coming to the aid of Chick-fil-A.

The 93-year-old is against gay marriage, and has been strangely polarising lately. Earlier this year, he publicly endorsed a constitutional amendment to ban it in North Carolina.

Graham has traditionally stayed away from “thorny social issues” for years, so this should raise some eyebrows. It’s just not like him.

Here’s the statement from Graham:

“I want to express my support for my good friends Truett Cathy and his son Dan Cathy, and for their strong stand for the Christian faith. I’ve known their family for many years and have watched them grow Chick-fil-A into one of the best businesses in America while never compromising their values. Chick-fil-A serves each of its customers with excellence, and treats everyone like a neighbour. It’s easy to see why Chick-fil-A has become so popular across America.

“Each generation faces different issues and challenges, but our standard must always be measured by God’s word. I appreciate the Cathy family’s public support for God’s definition of marriage.

“I also appreciate Governor Mike Huckabee’s leadership and for encouraging Americans to support Chick-fil-A on August 1. As the son of a dairy farmer who milked many a cow, I plan to ‘Eat Mor Chikin’ and show my support by visiting Chick-fil-A next Wednesday.”

NOW SEE: Meet S. Truett Cathy, The 91-Year-Old Billionaire Behind Chick-fil-A >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.