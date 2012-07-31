Now Reuters And Bloomberg Are Reporting Apple Will Announce The Next iPhone On September 12

Photo: Dylan Love

Bloomberg and Reuters are the latest publications to confirm that Apple is planning to announce the next iPhone on September 12.Bloomberg cites two anonymous sources “with knowledge of the company’s plans” who say Apple will unveil a redesigned iPhone 5 on that date.



Reuters cites a single source “familiar with the plan” who says Apple is planning to unveil a new product at an event that day, which it expects to be the next iPhone.

However, Reuters does note that its source says the date could “shift.”

iMore, an Apple-focused blog, started off the wave of speculation about a September 12 launch event, reporting on Monday that Apple would release the next iPhone and iPad Mini on that day. Other publications including AllThingsD and The Verge quickly confirmed that Apple would announce the next iPhone on that day, though no word on the smaller iPad.

If iMore’s original report is right, then Apple will end up releasing the next iPhone nine days after the launch event, on Friday, September 21.

So much for doubling down on secrecy.

