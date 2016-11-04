Now Qantas has given its business class PJs a makeover

The new Qantas business class PJs.

A week after revealing a new look for its aircraft ahead of the Dreamliner 787’s arrival next year, today Qantas announced it had freshened up its business class pyjamas.

The perks up the pointy end of planes are a competitive sector in their own right for airplanes – and something of a status symbol when people get back home.

While Qantas has kept the unisex grey for its long-sleeved, cotton-rich PJs, they’ve opted for a new raglan-style top and draw-string pants in a more relaxed fit.

The new logo is also on the front, in navy blue, with Qantas printed on the back of the neck.

Phillip Capps, head of the airline’s customer product and service development, said the pyjamas are now part of the Qantas inflight dress code, with around 95% of people wearing them on board, and then taking them home.

“We introduced sleepwear in the late 1990s and with each design update throughout the years, we’ve made tweaks and adjustments to ensure they offer style and much needed comfort when you are laying in them for up to 15 hours,” he said.

The new-look PJs will start appearing on flights from November 7 and come after a recent update to the first class sleepwear by Australian designer Martin Grant.

