Now Prince William Training To Fight Pirates In The Carribean

Boy is he going to be disappointed when he doesn’t get to meet Johnny Depp.



DNA (India): Prince William, the second-in -line to the English throne, has joined an elite force of the British military on a secret training mission to fight pirates in the Caribbean.

According to a report published in leading British tabloid ‘The Sun’, the 26-year-old Royal will experience how the Special Boat Service (SBS) unit deals with drug runners and pirates during his deployment.

SBS troops carry out secret missions in the notorious Caribbean, making daring raids on suspicious vessels as well as gathering intelligence.

Sources said that William flew to Barbados on Sunday and would spend at least 10 days with the SBS. His training entails going on exercise in powerful speed boats that’re used to capture sea bandits.

We’re sure the Somali pirates are pumped to go head-to-head with William.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.