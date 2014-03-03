Now Peter Mason Is Also Stepping Down As Chairman Of AMP

Peter Mason (Photo: Supplied)

Peter Mason is stepping down as AMP chairman, after eight years in the job.

“It has been a great privilege to be the chairman of AMP Limited, a company with a long and proud heritage that continues to make a real difference to people’s lives,” Mason said in a statement.

Mason is also leaving leaving his role as chairman of David Jones within the next two months.

He agreed to leave the retailer after shareholders complained about his handling of the Myer merger offer.

They were also upset about a contentious share purchase made by non-executive directors Steve Vamos and Leigh Clapham, who are also leaving.

Mason will step down at AMP after the next AGM, to be replaced by former Macquarie Group senior executive, Simon McKeon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.