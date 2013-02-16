Now Pepsi Cans And Hot Pockets Are Doing The Harlem Shake [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Always wanting to stay on top of the “cool new thing” of the moment, it’s almost impossible for a brand to ignore an internet trend. (Remember all the brands that did “Call Me Maybe” videos?) Well, now it’s time to see Pepsi cans and Hot Pockets doing the Harlem Shake. Here’s Herbie Hot Pocket doing it at Culver City, CA-based agency Threshold Interactive:

And here’s a Pepsi can doing it, too — with the help of DeepFocus’ Moment Studio:

Publicis reported a 23 per cent net income increase in 2012, growing to $982 million. But CEO Maurice Levy also announced that things were looking kind of rough in 2013.

Media giant Top Right might sell the rights to the Cannes Lions festival.

Here’s what it’s really like to be in an agency review process.

Samsung isn’t done making fun of Apple in its ads.

Here’s VW’s new ad for the Beetle about a not-so-scary dude in a ski mask. Deutsch LA did the creative.

