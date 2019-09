Yesterday, we published our Chart of the Day, which featured a flowchart showing who did what in the Goldman Abacus deal. Today, we present Marketplace’s Paddy Hirsch, who has a gift for breaking down complex concepts into simple notions.



SEC goes after Goldman from Marketplace on Vimeo.

