Now Omnicom Is Getting Sued For Discrimination — Today's Ad Brief

Omnicom is getting sued for discrimination and wrongful termination by Ray Katz, a veteran sports media exec. Katz is seeking a minimum of $3 million plus lawyer fees and says he was discriminated against based on the fact that he was Jewish, single, and 50. Interpublic recently faced two federal lawsuits based on racial discrimination.Pizza Hut Middle East has truly outdone itself. It is selling a pizza that has a crust made out of mini pizza cones.



Former Yahoo!, Microsoft, and Disney engineers and creatives launched Quantasy, a new LA-based creative brand services agency.

Oreo (along with DraftFCB, Weber Shandwick, and Dentsu’s 360i) is setting up shop in the middle of Time Square for its latest campaign. The cookie maker is reaching out to everyday consumers to come up with an idea for its final “Daily Twist” ad.

The Atlantic is experimenting with native ads.

Crisp Media, a mobile ad tech shop, launched a new product that will help advertisers, agencies, and publishers to “quickly develop and deploy powerful mobile ad units” and measure their campaigns’ successes.

Rokkan was selected to create a new digital presence for SOHO China, one of the country’s biggest real estate developers.

R/GA San Francisco made three new hires: Michael Jefferson, Ari Nave, and Matt Nelson. The three will work as a creative director, group planning director, and director, mobile & social platforms, respectively.

